Macon GEICO employee tests positive for COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – GEICO has confirmed one of its Macon employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said in a statement sent to 41NBC Friday morning that it learned of the diagnosis on Wednesday night.

“We are pleased our associate has been released from the hospital and is recuperating at home,” the statement said.

The company says it has taken “a number of preventive steps” to protect its associates, including equipping more than 6,000 Macon associates to work from home.

“With associates at home continuing to serve our customers, our Macon buildings and workstations are being thoroughly sanitized using recommended guidelines.”