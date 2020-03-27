Macon restaurant offers free lunch to kids amid COVID-19 outbreak

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In an effort to help families during the COVID-19 outbreak, 305 Seafood & Wings is providing free lunch to children.

According to manager Dexter Brown, he and his coworkers wanted to help the community all while practicing social-distancing.

Brown says drive-thru services are available when parents arrive at the restaurant.

“We never had this growing up, so we wanted to give back to the kids,” Brown said. “This is a time where we understand that kids are needy. So we all donated among ourselves. And we decided that this is what we are going to do for the kids while they are out of school.”

Event information

When: Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 305 Seafood & Wings is located at 701 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, Georgia 31206.

Children must be present. Food will be served from the drive-thru window.

