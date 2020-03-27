Man caught on camera illegally entering car

By
Chip Matthews
-
0

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man caught on camera illegally entering a car.

Video on the Houston County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page shows the incident they say happened on March 19, in the Country Club Downs subdivision near Arena Road.

Suspect description

  • young male
  • clean-shaven
  • wearing glasses
  • tattoo on the upper right arm
- Advertisement -

If you have any information about this incident, call Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at 478-218-4790.