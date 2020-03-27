PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man caught on camera illegally entering a car.

Video on the Houston County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page shows the incident they say happened on March 19, in the Country Club Downs subdivision near Arena Road.

Suspect description

young male

clean-shaven

wearing glasses

tattoo on the upper right arm

If you have any information about this incident, call Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at 478-218-4790.