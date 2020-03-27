Mercer suspends in-person classes, offers room and board reimbursement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University is suspending all in-person classes for the Spring semester. However, the university will continue to offer virtual classes.

For those graduating in Spring, a statement on Mercer’s website said:

“My hope was that we could provide those of you who are graduating at the end of this semester or term an opportunity to complete your time at Mercer physically on our campuses with your colleagues and faculty. I have asked our University faculty and staff to develop opportunities over the next several weeks to honor the many achievements of our graduates. To the extent possible, we will do this in campus settings that will comply with the various mandates and suggestions of government and health care authorities. We will have traditional commencement ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishments of all of our graduates, though whether we will be able to proceed as scheduled remains uncertain. We do not want to make this decision prematurely. Please look for updates by mid-April.”

Many students from Macon have returned home. Other students remained on campus due to traveling costs, employment obligations and family health concerns.

Student services will be provided for those who choose to remain on campus. For residential students, instructions on how to check out of on-campus housing will be sent via email.

Mercer is working on a plan to reimburse students for unused board and housing, including lofts across campus.

Students still have access to health services through the Mercer Medicine Hotline at (478) 301-7425.

The university is working on a telemedicine tool for students to download on their phones. This tool will allow you to access medical staff including physicians and infectious disease specialists, regardless of location. Call the Mercer Medicine Hotline to access this tool.