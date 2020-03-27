Mercer’s Tanner Hall listed as one of D1 baseball’s top senior pitchers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer senior pitcher Tanner Hall is in good company.

The Warner Robins native has been listed as one of the top senior pitchers by D1 baseball. He’s one of three Southern Conference players on the list.

- Advertisement -

Hall came in at No. 10 overall.

In his four starts before Mercer’s season was cancelled, Hall sported a 3-1 record, which was tied for the most on the squad.

He pitched 24.2 innings, allowed 17 hits and led the team with 37 strikeouts, which ranked 26th in the nation.

Related Article: Bridges near Mercer University painted orange

Hall ranked 23rd in the nation in wins, as well.