New partnership aims to bring telehealth to rural doctors

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center at Mercer University partnered with the Georgia Partnership for Telehealth to bring rural physicians a new web-based telehealth consultation software.

Dr. Jean Sumner, the Dean of Mercer University’s School of Medicine says the COVID-19 pandemic is creating innovation within the medical community.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Sumner said, “Recently through this pandemic, the federal government has afforded us the opportunity to use telehealth more, and more appropriately so that the patients get the care they need in the right setting so we don’t expose anyone to the virus.”

Mercer University School of Medicine recognized the need for more widespread healthcare options during the COVID-19 pandemic. The school applied for a grant through the state of Georgia that allows them to offer rural doctors a free video conference software they can use to diagnose patients.

Mercer University and Georgia Department of Telehealth is now able to offer free telehealth to rural physicians for six months.

To participate in the new telehealth system, doctors in rural areas can simply call (478) 301-4700 or email info@georgiaruralhealth.org. An account will then be created, and become available for patients to start scheduling appointments immediately. Doctors will then be able to send patients an email with a link to their virtual appointment.

Mercer School of Medicine hopes to expand the partnership to offer more services to rural healthcare providers in the future.