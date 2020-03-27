Peach County Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Peach County Schools employee tested positive for COVID-19. This is according to a news release from the school district.

According to the news release, the school district was notified on Wednesday that an employee who works at Hunt Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

Peach County Schools have been closed since Tuesday, March 17 based on updates received regarding COVID-19. School officials say that during the closure, all schools and facilities are undergoing a deep cleaning utilizing professional services.

The school district encourages everyone to continue with complying with safety practices emphasized by local, state, and national healthcare providers.

Peach County School adds:

If you believe you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please contact a primary care doctor, an urgent care clinic or a local federally qualified healthcare center.

Also, the Georgia Department of Health has a hotline to answer questions related to COVID-19. The number is (844) 442-2681.