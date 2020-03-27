Record breaking temperatures forecast

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We’ve got a chance to break a few record high temperatures in the coming days as we stay mostly dry.

TODAY.

Under a sunny sky, temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. We stay dry this afternoon but a few clouds will move in tonight as temperatures fall into low 60’s.

WEEKEND.

Record breaking temperatures are possible once again on Saturday as highs top out in the upper 80’s. A cold front will move through Sunday bringing a few showers to the area.

NEXT WEEK.

Monday will be partly cloudy and dry, but another cold front will move through on Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms to the area. Temperatures behind this cold front will be seasonal in the low 70’s.

