Stone Edge Church relief event postponed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Stone Edge Church planned a COVID-19 relief event for Saturday in Macon, but it’s been postponed due to a lack of vendor participation.

“I think it might be fear that’s driving people to not sign up to do this,” said event organizer Sherry Mitchell.

- Advertisement -

Mitchell says there is more than enough space and no one has to get out of their cars.

The plan called for the church parking lot to be transformed into a drive-thru, allowing residents in need to pick up supplies from more than a dozen vendors.

Venders would have food, clothing, toiletries and other supportive services.

“Food vendors like the Food Bank, and then maybe somebody who had some FEMA supplies,” Mitchell said.

The Grab and Go organizer says that they are postponing the drive-thru event until next month. Mitchell says when they do have the event, everyone will be safe while practicing social distancing.

“We spend ample time to just make sure that everyone’s far apart,” said the organizer. “We have our gloves. I was going to bring my box of gloves. So we will give those out, and then everyone would bring their own tents, their tables and chairs, and then just set up. And we’d be here to help them.”

Mitchell shares that the church just wants to come together to serve the community.

For those vendors interested in participating in the Grab and Go event, call Sherry Mitchell at 909-556-3224