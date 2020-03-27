UPDATE (Friday, March 27 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 12 p.m. on Friday, March 27. (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 2,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 2,001 total

    County*   Cases
Fulton 307
Dougherty 193
Dekalb 181
Cobb 144
Gwinnett 102
Bartow 98
Carroll 55
Cherokee 46
Clayton 46
Henry 40
Lee 35
Clarke 32
Douglas 27
Hall 24
Floyd 20
Coweta 19
Fayette 19
Forsyth 19
Lowndes 16
Rockdale 16
Newton 15
Mitchell 14
Gordon 12
Paulding 12
Richmond 11
Spalding 11
Tift 11
Troup 11
Bibb 10
Chatham 10
Columbia 10
Early 10
Oconee 10
Polk 10
Sumter 10
Houston 9
Muscogee 8
Laurens 7
Worth 7
Barrow 6
Glynn 6
Peach 6
Terrell 6
Whitfield 6
Bryan 4
Colquitt 4
Crisp 4
Effingham 4
Lumpkin 4
Pickens 4
Burke 3
Butts 3
Coffee 3
Irwin 3
Lamar 3
Lincoln 3
Madison 3
Meriwether 3
Monroe 3
Randolph 3
Thomas 3
Baldwin 2
Ben Hill 2
Calhoun 2
Camden 2
Dawson 2
Decatur 2
Fannin 2
Jackson 2
Jasper 2
Jones 2
Miller 2
Seminole 2
Tattnall 2
Turner 2
Twiggs 2
Upson 2
Ware 2
Washington 2
Baker 1
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chattooga 1
Clinch 1
Dodge 1
Franklin 1
Greene 1
Habersham 1
Haralson 1
Harris 1
Heard 1
Liberty 1
Long 1
Macon 1
Mcduffie 1
Morgan 1
Pierce 1
Pulaski 1
Stephens 1
Taylor 1
Toombs 1
White 1
Wilkes 1
Unknown 217
*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •  566 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 64 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 12 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

