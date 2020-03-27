UPDATE (Friday, March 27 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 2,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 2,001 total

County* Cases Fulton 307 Dougherty 193 Dekalb 181 Cobb 144 Gwinnett 102 Bartow 98 Carroll 55 Cherokee 46 Clayton 46 Henry 40 Lee 35 Clarke 32 Douglas 27 Hall 24 Floyd 20 Coweta 19 Fayette 19 Forsyth 19 Lowndes 16 Rockdale 16 Newton 15 Mitchell 14 Gordon 12 Paulding 12 Richmond 11 Spalding 11 Tift 11 Troup 11 Bibb 10 Chatham 10 Columbia 10 Early 10 Oconee 10 Polk 10 Sumter 10 Houston 9 Muscogee 8 Laurens 7 Worth 7 Barrow 6 Glynn 6 Peach 6 Terrell 6 Whitfield 6 Bryan 4 Colquitt 4 Crisp 4 Effingham 4 Lumpkin 4 Pickens 4 Burke 3 Butts 3 Coffee 3 Irwin 3 Lamar 3 Lincoln 3 Madison 3 Meriwether 3 Monroe 3 Randolph 3 Thomas 3 Baldwin 2 Ben Hill 2 Calhoun 2 Camden 2 Dawson 2 Decatur 2 Fannin 2 Jackson 2 Jasper 2 Jones 2 Miller 2 Seminole 2 Tattnall 2 Turner 2 Twiggs 2 Upson 2 Ware 2 Washington 2 Baker 1 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chattooga 1 Clinch 1 Dodge 1 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Habersham 1 Haralson 1 Harris 1 Heard 1 Liberty 1 Long 1 Macon 1 Mcduffie 1 Morgan 1 Pierce 1 Pulaski 1 Stephens 1 Taylor 1 Toombs 1 White 1 Wilkes 1 Unknown 217

*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



566 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



64 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 12 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

