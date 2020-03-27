UPDATE (Friday, March 27 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/27/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 2,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020.
A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 2,001 total
|County*
|Cases
|Fulton
|307
|Dougherty
|193
|Dekalb
|181
|Cobb
|144
|Gwinnett
|102
|Bartow
|98
|Carroll
|55
|Cherokee
|46
|Clayton
|46
|Henry
|40
|Lee
|35
|Clarke
|32
|Douglas
|27
|Hall
|24
|Floyd
|20
|Coweta
|19
|Fayette
|19
|Forsyth
|19
|Lowndes
|16
|Rockdale
|16
|Newton
|15
|Mitchell
|14
|Gordon
|12
|Paulding
|12
|Richmond
|11
|Spalding
|11
|Tift
|11
|Troup
|11
|Bibb
|10
|Chatham
|10
|Columbia
|10
|Early
|10
|Oconee
|10
|Polk
|10
|Sumter
|10
|Houston
|9
|Muscogee
|8
|Laurens
|7
|Worth
|7
|Barrow
|6
|Glynn
|6
|Peach
|6
|Terrell
|6
|Whitfield
|6
|Bryan
|4
|Colquitt
|4
|Crisp
|4
|Effingham
|4
|Lumpkin
|4
|Pickens
|4
|Burke
|3
|Butts
|3
|Coffee
|3
|Irwin
|3
|Lamar
|3
|Lincoln
|3
|Madison
|3
|Meriwether
|3
|Monroe
|3
|Randolph
|3
|Thomas
|3
|Baldwin
|2
|Ben Hill
|2
|Calhoun
|2
|Camden
|2
|Dawson
|2
|Decatur
|2
|Fannin
|2
|Jackson
|2
|Jasper
|2
|Jones
|2
|Miller
|2
|Seminole
|2
|Tattnall
|2
|Turner
|2
|Twiggs
|2
|Upson
|2
|Ware
|2
|Washington
|2
|Baker
|1
|Catoosa
|1
|Charlton
|1
|Chattooga
|1
|Clinch
|1
|Dodge
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Habersham
|1
|Haralson
|1
|Harris
|1
|Heard
|1
|Liberty
|1
|Long
|1
|Macon
|1
|Mcduffie
|1
|Morgan
|1
|Pierce
|1
|Pulaski
|1
|Stephens
|1
|Taylor
|1
|Toombs
|1
|White
|1
|Wilkes
|1
|Unknown
|217
*Based on patient’s county of residence
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 566 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 64 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 12 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.