UPDATE (Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 2,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 2,130 total

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:* No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 348 12 Dekalb 217 2 Dougherty 199 13 Cobb 160 5 Gwinnett 112 1 Bartow 104 1 Carroll 62 0 Clayton 52 1 Cherokee 48 1 Henry 42 1 Lee 37 5 Clarke 33 2 Douglas 29 1 Hall 29 0 Floyd 25 1 Fayette 21 2 Forsyth 21 1 Coweta 19 2 Lowndes 19 1 Rockdale 16 1 Newton 15 0 Mitchell 14 0 Early 13 1 Paulding 13 0 Bibb 12 0 Chatham 12 0 Gordon 12 1 Richmond 11 0 Spalding 11 0 Tift 11 0 Troup 11 1 Columbia 10 0 Houston 10 1 Oconee 10 0 Polk 10 0 Sumter 10 0 Muscogee 8 0 Glynn 7 0 Laurens 7 0 Worth 7 1 Barrow 6 1 Peach 6 0 Terrell 6 2 Whitfield 6 0 Colquitt 5 0 Bryan 4 0 Crisp 4 0 Effingham 4 0 Lumpkin 4 0 Pickens 4 1 Burke 3 0 Butts 3 0 Coffee 3 0 Decatur 3 0 Irwin 3 0 Lamar 3 0 Lincoln 3 0 Madison 3 0 Meriwether 3 0 Miller 3 0 Monroe 3 0 Randolph 3 0 Thomas 3 0 Baldwin 2 0 Ben Hill 2 0 Calhoun 2 0 Camden 2 0 Dawson 2 0 Fannin 2 0 Jackson 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jones 2 0 Seminole 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Turner 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Upson 2 0 Ware 2 0 Washington 2 0 Baker 1 1 Catoosa 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Chattooga 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Dodge 1 0 Franklin 1 0 Greene 1 0 Habersham 1 0 Haralson 1 0 Harris 1 0 Hart 1 0 Heard 1 1 Liberty 1 0 Long 1 0 Macon 1 0 Mcduffie 1 0 Morgan 1 0 Pierce 1 0 Pulaski 1 0 Stephens 1 0 Taylor 1 0 Toombs 1 0 White 1 0 Wilkes 1 0 Unknown 178 1

- Advertisement -

*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



586 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



65 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

