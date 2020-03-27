UPDATE (Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Friday, March 27 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 2,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 2,130 total

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:* No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 348 12
Dekalb 217 2
Dougherty 199 13
Cobb 160 5
Gwinnett 112 1
Bartow 104 1
Carroll 62 0
Clayton 52 1
Cherokee 48 1
Henry 42 1
Lee 37 5
Clarke 33 2
Douglas 29 1
Hall 29 0
Floyd 25 1
Fayette 21 2
Forsyth 21 1
Coweta 19 2
Lowndes 19 1
Rockdale 16 1
Newton 15 0
Mitchell 14 0
Early 13 1
Paulding 13 0
Bibb 12 0
Chatham 12 0
Gordon 12 1
Richmond 11 0
Spalding 11 0
Tift 11 0
Troup 11 1
Columbia 10 0
Houston 10 1
Oconee 10 0
Polk 10 0
Sumter 10 0
Muscogee 8 0
Glynn 7 0
Laurens 7 0
Worth 7 1
Barrow 6 1
Peach 6 0
Terrell 6 2
Whitfield 6 0
Colquitt 5 0
Bryan 4 0
Crisp 4 0
Effingham 4 0
Lumpkin 4 0
Pickens 4 1
Burke 3 0
Butts 3 0
Coffee 3 0
Decatur 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Lincoln 3 0
Madison 3 0
Meriwether 3 0
Miller 3 0
Monroe 3 0
Randolph 3 0
Thomas 3 0
Baldwin 2 0
Ben Hill 2 0
Calhoun 2 0
Camden 2 0
Dawson 2 0
Fannin 2 0
Jackson 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jones 2 0
Seminole 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Turner 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Upson 2 0
Ware 2 0
Washington 2 0
Baker 1 1
Catoosa 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattooga 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Dodge 1 0
Franklin 1 0
Greene 1 0
Habersham 1 0
Haralson 1 0
Harris 1 0
Hart 1 0
Heard 1 1
Liberty 1 0
Long 1 0
Macon 1 0
Mcduffie 1 0
Morgan 1 0
Pierce 1 0
Pulaski 1 0
Stephens 1 0
Taylor 1 0
Toombs 1 0
White 1 0
Wilkes 1 0
Unknown 178 1
*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •  586 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 65 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

