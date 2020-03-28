Projectiles intercepted over Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Two projectiles were intercepted over Saudi Arabia Saturday, state media reported.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya reported the attacks before midnight. Multiple accounts on social media shared video of what appeared to be projectiles in the Saudi Arabian skies.

Reuters reported that the cities of Riyadh and Jazan were the locations of the unsuccessful attacks. The southern city of Jazan is near the border with Yemen.

Residents in the capital city of Riyadh reported hearing multiple blasts, followed by the sounds of sirens.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the projectiles were missiles or rockets.