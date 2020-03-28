Third Southwest High employee tests positive for COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A third Southwest High School employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bibb County School District says it was notified on Saturday.

“As is our practice under FERPA and HIPAA regulations, further information about the employees’ health conditions cannot be shared,” a district release said.

Two other Southwest employees tested positive earlier in the week, along with a Ballard Hudson Middle School employee.

Thd district says all buildings are undergoing a deep cleaning that will include multiple steps as part of the disinfection process.