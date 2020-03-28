COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/28/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 2,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 2,366 total

County:* No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 373 12 Dekalb 240 2 Dougherty 205 13 Cobb 181 8 Gwinnett 129 1 Bartow 116 1 Carroll 64 0 Clayton 57 1 Cherokee 52 1 Henry 50 1 Lee 37 5 Clarke 35 2 Douglas 35 1 Hall 31 0 Floyd 27 1 Fayette 25 2 Forsyth 21 1 Lowndes 20 1 Coweta 19 2 Paulding 19 0 Rockdale 17 1 Chatham 15 0 Early 15 1 Newton 15 0 Gordon 14 1 Mitchell 14 0 Tift 13 0 Columbia 12 0 Houston 12 1 Richmond 12 0 Bibb 11 0 Spalding 11 0 Sumter 11 0 Oconee 10 0 Polk 10 0 Troup 9 1 Muscogee 8 0 Worth 8 1 Barrow 7 1 Glynn 7 0 Laurens 7 0 Bryan 6 0 Peach 6 0 Terrell 6 2 Thomas 6 0 Whitfield 6 0 Butts 5 0 Colquitt 5 0 Crisp 5 0 Pickens 5 1 Effingham 4 0 Lumpkin 4 0 Miller 4 0 Upson 4 0 Burke 3 0 Coffee 3 0 Decatur 3 0 Fannin 3 0 Irwin 3 0 Lincoln 3 0 Madison 3 0 Meriwether 3 0 Monroe 3 0 Randolph 3 0 Seminole 3 0 Baldwin 2 0 Ben Hill 2 0 Calhoun 2 0 Camden 2 0 Dawson 2 0 Franklin 2 0 Jackson 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jones 2 0 Lamar 2 0 Liberty 2 0 Murray 2 0 Pulaski 2 0 Stephens 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Turner 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Walton 2 0 Ware 2 0 Washington 2 0 Baker 1 1 Catoosa 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Chattahoochee 1 0 Chattooga 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Dodge 1 0 Greene 1 0 Haralson 1 0 Harris 1 0 Hart 1 0 Heard 1 1 Jenkins 1 0 Long 1 0 Macon 1 0 Mcduffie 1 0 Morgan 1 0 Pierce 1 0 Pike 1 0 Taylor 1 0 Toombs 1 0 White 1 0 Wilkes 1 0 Unknown 230 2

*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



617 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



69 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

