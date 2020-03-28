UPDATE (Saturday, March 28 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/28/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 2,446 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 2,446 total

Cases By County:* No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 378 13 Dekalb 246 3 Dougherty 224 17 Cobb 185 9 Gwinnett 131 1 Bartow 117 1 Carroll 64 0 Clayton 57 1 Cherokee 54 1 Henry 50 1 Lee 39 6 Clarke 35 2 Douglas 35 1 Hall 31 0 Floyd 27 1 Fayette 26 3 Forsyth 22 1 Coweta 20 2 Lowndes 20 1 Paulding 20 0 Rockdale 17 1 Early 16 1 Chatham 15 0 Mitchell 15 0 Newton 15 0 Gordon 14 1 Bibb 13 0 Houston 13 1 Sumter 13 1 Tift 13 0 Columbia 12 0 Richmond 12 0 Spalding 11 0 Oconee 10 0 Polk 10 0 Terrell 10 2 Laurens 9 0 Troup 9 1 Muscogee 8 0 Worth 8 1 Barrow 7 1 Bryan 7 0 Coffee 7 0 Glynn 7 0 Thomas 7 0 Crisp 6 0 Peach 6 0 Whitfield 6 0 Butts 5 0 Colquitt 5 0 Pickens 5 1 Upson 5 0 Ware 5 0 Decatur 4 0 Effingham 4 0 Lumpkin 4 0 Miller 4 0 Burke 3 0 Calhoun 3 0 Catoosa 3 0 Fannin 3 0 Irwin 3 0 Liberty 3 0 Lincoln 3 0 Madison 3 0 Meriwether 3 0 Monroe 3 0 Pulaski 3 0 Randolph 3 0 Seminole 3 0 Stephens 3 0 Baldwin 2 0 Ben Hill 2 0 Camden 2 0 Dawson 2 0 Franklin 2 0 Haralson 2 0 Harris 2 0 Jackson 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jones 2 0 Lamar 2 0 Murray 2 0 Pierce 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Turner 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Walton 2 0 Washington 2 0 Baker 1 1 Bulloch 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Chattahoochee 1 0 Chattooga 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Dodge 1 0 Greene 1 0 Hart 1 0 Heard 1 1 Jenkins 1 0 Long 1 0 Macon 1 0 Mcduffie 1 0 Morgan 1 0 Pike 1 0 Taylor 1 0 Toombs 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 White 1 0 Wilkes 1 0 Unknown 229 2

- Advertisement -

*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



660 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



79 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

