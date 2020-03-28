UPDATE (Saturday, March 28 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/28/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 2,446 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 2,446 total
|Cases By County:*
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|378
|13
|Dekalb
|246
|3
|Dougherty
|224
|17
|Cobb
|185
|9
|Gwinnett
|131
|1
|Bartow
|117
|1
|Carroll
|64
|0
|Clayton
|57
|1
|Cherokee
|54
|1
|Henry
|50
|1
|Lee
|39
|6
|Clarke
|35
|2
|Douglas
|35
|1
|Hall
|31
|0
|Floyd
|27
|1
|Fayette
|26
|3
|Forsyth
|22
|1
|Coweta
|20
|2
|Lowndes
|20
|1
|Paulding
|20
|0
|Rockdale
|17
|1
|Early
|16
|1
|Chatham
|15
|0
|Mitchell
|15
|0
|Newton
|15
|0
|Gordon
|14
|1
|Bibb
|13
|0
|Houston
|13
|1
|Sumter
|13
|1
|Tift
|13
|0
|Columbia
|12
|0
|Richmond
|12
|0
|Spalding
|11
|0
|Oconee
|10
|0
|Polk
|10
|0
|Terrell
|10
|2
|Laurens
|9
|0
|Troup
|9
|1
|Muscogee
|8
|0
|Worth
|8
|1
|Barrow
|7
|1
|Bryan
|7
|0
|Coffee
|7
|0
|Glynn
|7
|0
|Thomas
|7
|0
|Crisp
|6
|0
|Peach
|6
|0
|Whitfield
|6
|0
|Butts
|5
|0
|Colquitt
|5
|0
|Pickens
|5
|1
|Upson
|5
|0
|Ware
|5
|0
|Decatur
|4
|0
|Effingham
|4
|0
|Lumpkin
|4
|0
|Miller
|4
|0
|Burke
|3
|0
|Calhoun
|3
|0
|Catoosa
|3
|0
|Fannin
|3
|0
|Irwin
|3
|0
|Liberty
|3
|0
|Lincoln
|3
|0
|Madison
|3
|0
|Meriwether
|3
|0
|Monroe
|3
|0
|Pulaski
|3
|0
|Randolph
|3
|0
|Seminole
|3
|0
|Stephens
|3
|0
|Baldwin
|2
|0
|Ben Hill
|2
|0
|Camden
|2
|0
|Dawson
|2
|0
|Franklin
|2
|0
|Haralson
|2
|0
|Harris
|2
|0
|Jackson
|2
|0
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jones
|2
|0
|Lamar
|2
|0
|Murray
|2
|0
|Pierce
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Turner
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Walton
|2
|0
|Washington
|2
|0
|Baker
|1
|1
|Bulloch
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Chattahoochee
|1
|0
|Chattooga
|1
|0
|Clinch
|1
|0
|Dodge
|1
|0
|Greene
|1
|0
|Hart
|1
|0
|Heard
|1
|1
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Macon
|1
|0
|Mcduffie
|1
|0
|Morgan
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Taylor
|1
|0
|Toombs
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|White
|1
|0
|Wilkes
|1
|0
|Unknown
|229
|2
*Based on patient’s county of residence
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 660 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 79 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.