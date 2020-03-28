UPDATE (Saturday, March 28 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/28/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 2,446 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 2,446 total

Cases By County:* No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 378 13
Dekalb 246 3
Dougherty 224 17
Cobb 185 9
Gwinnett 131 1
Bartow 117 1
Carroll 64 0
Clayton 57 1
Cherokee 54 1
Henry 50 1
Lee 39 6
Clarke 35 2
Douglas 35 1
Hall 31 0
Floyd 27 1
Fayette 26 3
Forsyth 22 1
Coweta 20 2
Lowndes 20 1
Paulding 20 0
Rockdale 17 1
Early 16 1
Chatham 15 0
Mitchell 15 0
Newton 15 0
Gordon 14 1
Bibb 13 0
Houston 13 1
Sumter 13 1
Tift 13 0
Columbia 12 0
Richmond 12 0
Spalding 11 0
Oconee 10 0
Polk 10 0
Terrell 10 2
Laurens 9 0
Troup 9 1
Muscogee 8 0
Worth 8 1
Barrow 7 1
Bryan 7 0
Coffee 7 0
Glynn 7 0
Thomas 7 0
Crisp 6 0
Peach 6 0
Whitfield 6 0
Butts 5 0
Colquitt 5 0
Pickens 5 1
Upson 5 0
Ware 5 0
Decatur 4 0
Effingham 4 0
Lumpkin 4 0
Miller 4 0
Burke 3 0
Calhoun 3 0
Catoosa 3 0
Fannin 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Liberty 3 0
Lincoln 3 0
Madison 3 0
Meriwether 3 0
Monroe 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Randolph 3 0
Seminole 3 0
Stephens 3 0
Baldwin 2 0
Ben Hill 2 0
Camden 2 0
Dawson 2 0
Franklin 2 0
Haralson 2 0
Harris 2 0
Jackson 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jones 2 0
Lamar 2 0
Murray 2 0
Pierce 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Turner 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Walton 2 0
Washington 2 0
Baker 1 1
Bulloch 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Chattooga 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Dodge 1 0
Greene 1 0
Hart 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jenkins 1 0
Long 1 0
Macon 1 0
Mcduffie 1 0
Morgan 1 0
Pike 1 0
Taylor 1 0
Toombs 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
White 1 0
Wilkes 1 0
Unknown 229 2
- Advertisement -

*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •  660 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •  79 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

You Might Also Like