Washington state murder suspect arrested in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man wanted in connection to a murder in Tacoma, Washington was arrested in Macon this week.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies, along with FBI agents and U.S. Marshals from the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, took 28-year-old Germi Rashod Ziegler of Tacoma into custody just after 10 o’clock Thursday night.

After learning Zeigler was in Macon, the sheriff’s office says investigators and agents found him in a vehicle on Houston Avenue and followed him to College Park Apartments on Williamson Road.

He was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Bibb County Jail and is being held without bond.