Mercer University graduate student tests positive for COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Mercer University graduate student has tested positive for COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus.

According to an update on the University’s website, the student tested positive for the virus on Friday in Atlanta, which is the student’s permanent residence. The last time the student was on the Macon campus was Friday, March 13th and they live off campus.

The update goes on to say, the student’s two roommates and another student who was in close contact with the infected student at the student’s off campus apartment on Thursday, March 19th, have been notified of the student’s diagnosis and are being quarantined until Thursday, April 2nd. They are all Mercer graduate students and are showing no symptoms.

The update says, the University is working with local public health officials to identify any other contacts who may have been exposed to the infected student.