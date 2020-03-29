Inmate in Wheeler County tests positive for COVID-19

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An inmate in Wheeler County has tested positive for COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus.

According to a news release from the South Central Health District, the inmate is the first positive case of the virus in Wheeler County.

The South Central Health District confirmed three other new cases Saturday afternoon. Laurens County has two new confirmed cases, bringing the county’s total to nine. Pulaski County has one new case, bringing the county’s total to three.

According to the South Central Health District, the four new people infected with virus are not hospitalized, but have been advised to isolate for fourteen days. Anyone who was in close contact with these people are being notified to quarantine for fourteen days as well.