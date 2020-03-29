Employee at Perdue Farms Plant in Perry tests positive for COVID-19

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An employee at Perdue Farms Georgia Cook Plant in Perry has tested positive for COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus.

According to a news release on Perdue Farms website, the employee has not been to work for more than a week. The employee is in quarantine for 14 days. They are still receiving pay, they will not receive an attendance penalty and may return to work when it’s approved by a healthcare provider.

After learning of the employees diagnosis, the company enacted its pandemic response protocols, which follow strict guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They include the following:

Notifying and coordinating response procedures with all pertinent parties (local health officials, onsite USDA inspector, Perdue HR and Wellness Staff, Coronavirus Response Leader, and facility Director of Operations).

Interviewing the affected Associate to determine movements and contact with others.

Checking recordings from internal cameras to see who the Associate may have been in close contact with (within six feet and longer than 10 minutes).

Thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing the entire facility beyond the full sanitation that all of the company’s facilities undergo every 24 hours, and with additional sanitization conducted in areas accessed by the affected Associate during the prior 14 days. These procedures strictly follow the CDC guidelines for this process.

Notifying Associates who were potentially exposed to the affected Associate and providing them with guidance for conducting a risk assessment of their potential exposure using CDC guidelines.

According to the release, the company is continuing preventative measures at all of its facilities that were implemented in early March to protect the health of its associates. That includes increased sanitation and cleaning and extending the hours of many of the company’s onsite Wellness Centers, which are available to all associates and their families free of charge. Additionally, the company is implementing temperature checking across all facilities and reminding associates to follow the CDC guidelines for proper hygiene.

“Our greatest concern is for the health and safety of our Associates,” said Perdue Farms chairman Jim Perdue. “We are committed to supporting them as they remain dedicated to their roles as essential personnel during this uncharted time,” said Perdue.