Experts expect 8,000 layoffs in Bibb County due to COVID-19 pandemic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Officials expect more than 8,000 Macon residents to be laid off within the next few weeks due to COVID-19.

According to Money-Geek, as businesses respond to COVID-19 changes, the number of coronavirus layoffs is expected to rise significantly in the coming months.

Money-Geek co-founder & CEO Doug Jones discussed how 18% of Americans have already lost their jobs or crucial work hours due to coronavirus.

Jones says layoffs in Bibb County is expected to go up, and residents will be searching for jobs soon.

“We’re talking about an increase of probably about 8,000 people or more that would be out of a job,” Jones said. “[They] would be looking for work and hopefully looking to get some of the benefits to help weather the storm that we are in.”

Jones says as Georgia is still in the early stages of the pandemic, it’s important for residents to know what to expect next and what resources are available.

“This isn’t to scare people, but it’s about preparation, and trying to get what’s entitled to you,” Jones said. “And taking the actions that are available to you, by the federal government, and the state government of Georgia.”

To help residents and businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19, Money-Geek has released a resource guide.

“This is the idea for folks to understand what we are up against and to prepare as much as you possibly can,“ Jones said.

Click here to view the Money Geek Resource Guide.