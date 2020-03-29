UPDATE (Sunday, March 29 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/29/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 2,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 2,651 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 407 12 Dekalb 272 3 Dougherty 239 17 Cobb 222 9 Gwinnett 143 1 Bartow 119 1 Carroll 64 0 Clayton 59 1 Cherokee 56 1 Henry 55 1 Lee 43 6 Douglas 37 1 Clarke 35 2 Hall 32 0 Floyd 27 2 Fayette 26 3 Forsyth 25 1 Paulding 23 0 Coweta 22 2 Lowndes 20 1 Rockdale 18 1 Newton 17 0 Early 16 1 Chatham 15 0 Houston 15 1 Mitchell 15 0 Sumter 15 1 Gordon 14 1 Bibb 13 0 Tift 13 0 Columbia 12 0 Richmond 12 0 Spalding 12 0 Oconee 11 0 Polk 10 0 Terrell 10 2 Worth 10 1 Laurens 9 0 Troup 9 1 Coffee 8 0 Glynn 8 0 Muscogee 8 0 Whitfield 8 0 Barrow 7 1 Bryan 7 0 Thomas 7 0 Colquitt 6 0 Crisp 6 0 Peach 6 1 Butts 5 0 Meriwether 5 0 Pickens 5 1 Upson 5 0 Walton 5 0 Ware 5 0 Burke 4 0 Decatur 4 0 Effingham 4 0 Lumpkin 4 0 Miller 4 0 Calhoun 3 0 Catoosa 3 0 Fannin 3 0 Irwin 3 0 Liberty 3 0 Lincoln 3 0 Madison 3 0 Monroe 3 0 Murray 3 0 Pulaski 3 0 Randolph 3 0 Seminole 3 0 Stephens 3 0 Baldwin 2 0 Ben Hill 2 0 Camden 2 0 Dawson 2 0 Franklin 2 0 Haralson 2 0 Harris 2 0 Jackson 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jones 2 0 Lamar 2 0 Pierce 2 0 Pike 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Turner 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Washington 2 0 Bacon 1 0 Baker 1 1 Brooks 1 0 Bulloch 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Chattahoochee 1 0 Chattooga 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Dodge 1 0 Greene 1 0 Hart 1 0 Heard 1 1 Jenkins 1 0 Long 1 0 Macon 1 0 Mcduffie 1 0 Morgan 1 0 Taylor 1 0 Toombs 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 White 1 0 Wilkes 1 0 Unknown 262 2

- Advertisement -

*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



666 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



80 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

