UPDATE (Sunday, March 29 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/29/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 2,683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 2,683 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 425 12
Dekalb 273 3
Dougherty 247 17
Cobb 228 9
Gwinnett 145 1
Bartow 119 1
Carroll 70 0
Cherokee 60 1
Clayton 59 1
Henry 56 2
Lee 43 6
Douglas 38 1
Clarke 35 2
Hall 33 0
Floyd 28 2
Forsyth 28 1
Fayette 27 3
Coweta 23 2
Paulding 23 0
Lowndes 20 1
Newton 18 0
Rockdale 18 1
Chatham 16 0
Early 16 1
Houston 15 1
Mitchell 15 0
Sumter 15 1
Bibb 14 0
Gordon 14 1
Tift 13 0
Columbia 12 0
Laurens 12 0
Richmond 12 0
Spalding 12 0
Oconee 11 0
Coffee 10 0
Polk 10 0
Terrell 10 2
Troup 10 1
Worth 10 1
Muscogee 9 0
Glynn 8 0
Whitfield 8 2
Bryan 7 0
Thomas 7 0
Barrow 6 1
Colquitt 6 0
Crisp 6 0
Peach 6 1
Butts 5 0
Meriwether 5 0
Pickens 5 1
Seminole 5 0
Upson 5 0
Ware 5 0
Burke 4 0
Dawson 4 0
Decatur 4 0
Effingham 4 0
Lumpkin 4 0
Miller 4 0
Walton 4 0
Calhoun 3 0
Catoosa 3 0
Fannin 3 0
Harris 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Liberty 3 0
Lincoln 3 0
Madison 3 0
Monroe 3 0
Murray 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Randolph 3 0
Stephens 3 0
Baldwin 2 0
Ben Hill 2 0
Camden 2 0
Franklin 2 0
Haralson 2 0
Jackson 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jones 2 0
Lamar 2 0
Pierce 2 0
Pike 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Toombs 2 0
Turner 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Washington 2 0
Bacon 1 0
Baker 1 1
Brooks 1 0
Bulloch 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Chattooga 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Dodge 1 0
Greene 1 0
Hart 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jenkins 1 0
Long 1 0
Macon 1 0
Mcduffie 1 0
Morgan 1 0
Taylor 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
White 1 0
Wilkes 1 0
Unknown 226 2
*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •  678 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •  83 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

