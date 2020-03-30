Robins Air Force Base reports fourth confirmed case of COVID-19

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base has a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus.

A post on the base’s Facebook page does not specify who the person is or how they contracted the virus.

- Advertisement -

The Air Force base reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21st. The person infected with the virus Is an employee on base. Since then, two other employees have tested for the virus as well.

On Wednesday, March 26th, the Secretary of Defense directed base officials to implement a current health protection condition named “CHARLIE” to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.