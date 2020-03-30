President Trump approves major disaster declaration for Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – President Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Georgia.

According to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, the declaration makes federal emergency aid available for Georgia to boost the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Georgia is grateful for this designation, as it will enable the state to continue partnering with federal agencies in a coordinated fight against this pandemic,” said Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp. “The presidential declaration is a critical step in providing additional assistance to our state and local governments as they continue to respond to COVID-19,” said Kemp.

According to a news release from Governor Kemp’s Office, the declaration currently covers Emergency Protective Measures, which are those actions taken to eliminate or lessen the immediate threats to lives, public health, or safety. The declaration also allows federal agencies to provide direct assistance to the State of Georgia.