Man found dead in Crawford County, autopsy to be performed

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crawford County Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to figure out what happened to a man they found dead.

According to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 38 year old Fraddian Robinson dead with injuries in the 100 block of Big Six Farms Road in Roberta just before nine Friday night.

- Advertisement -

The news release goes on to say that Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene by Crawford County Coroner, Sheldon Mattox.

Robinson’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

The case is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.