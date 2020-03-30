Community prepares for students return

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) -When in person classes resume April 24th, Bibb County students will have a clean place to learn and play.

And it’s all thanks to their community.

On the inside: operational staff like janitors and custodians deep-clean and sanitize school buildings. Employees use germicides after cleaning, especially in dark places, on surfaces, and in high traffic areas. Anywhere that germs, including flu and COVID-19 viruses, linger are top priority.

Chief of Staff for Bibb County Schools Keith Simmons says that his heart goes out to the county’s operational staff. Adding,

“I can’t say enough about the commitment and level of service that our operational staff is providing.”

On the outside: The Window Guys Cleaning Service disinfects playgrounds, free of charge. Using a soapy disinfectant, the Macon based business will clean playground equipment for the entire public school district.

The business’ founder Chris Belflower says that the free time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was

“the perfect opportunity to double down and do something positive for the community.”

The job is slated to be completed by the end of Spring Break, April 4th.