Coronavirus drive-in church services safety

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As more churches turn to drive-in services, North Central Health District reminds people of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Michael Hokanson with NCHD says he isn’t advocating for drive-in church services because he wants people to remember the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines.

He’s reminding people to stay six feet away and stay out of big crowds.

“A car is an enclosed environment. And if an asymptomatic individual is in the car with other individuals, they do present a risk to others in close proximity,” he said.

A Church in the Park in Perry is offering drive-in services every Sunday morning at 10:30.