Eastman shop making face shields for COVID-19

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Jass Graphix in Dodge County is known for making signs and art, but the COVID-19 pandemic may change that.

Sean Peacock, the owner of Jass Graphix, says people from all around Middle Georgia have been contacting his store to make face shields. Peacock says he took action immediately upon realizing the need.

“A classmate reached out to me, middle of last week, and said her and nine nurses desperately needed a face shield, could I do it? So I jumped on it right away and since then, I’ve had two other hospitals reach out.”

Peacock has made a few dozen face shields by using a 3D printer in his shop. Each mask is donated to a local facility in need.

The masks are made out of a laminated sheet, PLA filament and a rubber band. Although there are only a few materials, the mask takes a long time to make. The laminated sheet only takes two minutes to create, but the mask takes about two hours to print.

Peacock says although the waiting can be stressful, it is rewarding to make something that can help his community.

“It does me good to know that we delivered a quality product that can at least give them a smile,” he said. “So if we can deliver this mask, it may prolong their life. It may prolong the whole community’s life.“

Jass Graphix is experiencing an overwhelming amount of requests for the face shields and is asking that other people or businesses with 3D printers to help. The business is expecting a new 3D printer on Wednesday to help cut the shield-making time in half.

Peacock says he will e-mail a template to any interested in helping with his mission. Visit jassgraphix.com or call (478) 231-4548 for more information.