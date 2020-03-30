Lizella man faces multiple charges, including child pornography

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a Lizella man on Friday for sexually exploiting children. This is according to a GBI news release.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old David Heath II. They charged him with the following:

(5) counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Possession of Child Pornography

Possession of Methamphetamine

According to the GBI news release, the investigation started as the result of cybertips received by the GBI from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to the possible sexual exploitation of children using an internet service. The Jones County Sheriff’s deputies assisted GBI agents with a subsequent investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this child exploitation case or any case like it, call the GBI Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.