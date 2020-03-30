Deputies arrest Macon man moments after he burglarizes store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man moments after he burglarized a local business.

Deputies identified the man as 38-year-old Patrick James Rozier. They arrested him for a burglary that occurred at the MGM Market located at 4437 Columbus Road on Saturday at 2:48 a.m.

Deputies say they found Rozier shortly after the burglary alarm notified the sheriff’s office. Authorities took Rozier into custody as he was leaving the rear parking lot of the store.

Deputies identified Rozier using the store’s surveillance footage.

Authorities took Rozier to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Burglary. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.