Online Pre-K offered by DECAL

MACON,Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s Pre-K Program is helping families learn at home, with schools closed for the next few weeks.

According to a news release from the Department of Early Care, there is now a web page of family resources and activities.

Beginning Monday, DECAL is offering “Georgia Pre-K At Home” online.

On DECALS’ website, there are educational resources, including story-time, virtual field trips and outdoor activities.

Activities are in-line with the Georgia Early Learning Development Standards and involve items typically found in the home.

If you want to take advantage of the online resource, go to decal.ga.gov.