BOLO: Deputies looking for south Bibb porch pirate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a man who stole a package from the porch of a Macon residence on Mar. 26.
Surveillance stills show that the man stole a package from the front door of a residence on Mcintosh Way near Jones Road in Macon.
- Advertisement -
Suspect/vehicle description
- Last seen wearing a gray or white Columbia brand cap, tan work boots, and a tan face/dust mask
- He had a knife in a case on his right hip
- He was a passenger in a black /dark-colored SUV
He stole a package of EcoSox brand Bamboo socks
Anyone with information
If you can help identify or locate the suspect, or help with the make/model of the vehicle, please contact one to the following:
- Cpl. Wesley Minchew: wminchew@maconbibb.us
- Captain George Meadows: (478) 747-3278 gmeadows@maconbibb.us
- Macon Regional Crimestoppers: (478) 742-2330