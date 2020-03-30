BOLO: Deputies looking for south Bibb porch pirate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a man who stole a package from the porch of a Macon residence on Mar. 26.

Surveillance stills show that the man stole a package from the front door of a residence on Mcintosh Way near Jones Road in Macon.

Suspect/vehicle description

Last seen wearing a gray or white Columbia brand cap, tan work boots, and a tan face/dust mask

He had a knife in a case on his right hip

He was a passenger in a black /dark-colored SUV

He stole a package of EcoSox brand Bamboo socks

Anyone with information

If you can help identify or locate the suspect, or help with the make/model of the vehicle, please contact one to the following: