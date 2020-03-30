DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The South Central Health District confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This is according to a news release from the health district.

The news release says the four cases are from the following counties:

one resident of Laurens County

one resident of Dodge County

one resident of Bleckley County

one inmate in Johnson County

At this time, none of these cases are hospitalized, according to a news release.

The SCHD advised the people to isolate for fourteen days, and appropriate contacts are being notified to quarantine for fourteen days.

South Central Health District confirmed cases

SCHD confirmed 21 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the ten-county health district: