Demand for 211 services triples from normal month in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Demands for 211 services have gone up as residents start to feel the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

George McCanless, the president & CEO For United Way of Central Georgia, says when in doubt — use 211.

“Someone will work with you over the phone to identify what your needs are, and then they will coordinate and hook you up with the resources you need,” said McCanless.

He says they have seen an uptick in people trying to use 211.

“Demand for 211 services has almost tripled from a normal month,” said the CEO.

McCanless says United Way Of Central Georgia recently partnered with the Middle Georgia Food Bank to help provide meals to families in need this week.

“As you see more and more people, unfortunately, are being laid off, and that creates a greater demand for food, a greater demand for shelter,” explained McCanless. “We continue to feel there’s going to be an ever-increasing demand for information like this.”

McCanless says their website has information on more than just food assistance – there’s information about shelters, mental health services, and activities for the kids.

“If you have problems with your electric bill or counseling resources or whatever your need is we can help you find that and refer to someone that can help you,” he said.