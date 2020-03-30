UPDATE (Monday, March 30 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/30/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 2,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 2,809 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 463 14 Dekalb 281 3 Dougherty 267 17 Cobb 245 9 Gwinnett 158 1 Bartow 121 1 Carroll 81 0 Cherokee 61 1 Clayton 61 1 Henry 58 2 Lee 44 6 Clarke 41 5 Douglas 39 1 Hall 34 0 Forsyth 33 1 Fayette 32 3 Coweta 28 2 Floyd 28 2 Paulding 24 0 Lowndes 20 1 Tift 19 0 Newton 18 0 Rockdale 18 1 Chatham 16 0 Early 16 1 Houston 16 1 Sumter 16 1 Bibb 15 0 Gordon 15 1 Mitchell 15 0 Richmond 13 0 Columbia 12 0 Laurens 12 0 Muscogee 12 0 Polk 12 0 Spalding 12 0 Terrell 12 2 Oconee 11 0 Troup 11 1 Worth 11 1 Coffee 10 0 Glynn 10 0 Barrow 7 2 Bryan 7 0 Peach 7 1 Thomas 7 0 Whitfield 7 1 Colquitt 6 0 Crisp 6 0 Meriwether 6 0 Pickens 6 1 Butts 5 0 Calhoun 5 0 Dawson 5 0 Decatur 5 0 Seminole 5 0 Upson 5 0 Ware 5 0 Burke 4 0 Effingham 4 0 Harris 4 0 Lamar 4 0 Liberty 4 0 Lumpkin 4 0 Miller 4 0 Walton 4 0 Baldwin 3 1 Camden 3 0 Catoosa 3 0 Fannin 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Greene 3 0 Haralson 3 0 Irwin 3 0 Lincoln 3 0 Madison 3 0 Monroe 3 0 Murray 3 0 Pulaski 3 0 Randolph 3 0 Stephens 3 0 Turner 3 0 Ben Hill 2 0 Hart 2 0 Jackson 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jones 2 0 Pierce 2 0 Pike 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Toombs 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Washington 2 0 Bacon 1 0 Baker 1 1 Banks 1 0 Berrien 1 0 Brooks 1 0 Bulloch 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Chattahoochee 1 0 Chattooga 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dodge 1 0 Dooly 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Heard 1 1 Jenkins 1 0 Long 1 0 Macon 1 0 Mcduffie 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Morgan 1 0 Schley 1 0 Taylor 1 0 Warren 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 White 1 0 Wilkes 1 0 Unknown 164 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



707 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



87 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

