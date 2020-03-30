UPDATE (Monday, March 30 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/30/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 2,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020.
A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 2,809 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|463
|14
|Dekalb
|281
|3
|Dougherty
|267
|17
|Cobb
|245
|9
|Gwinnett
|158
|1
|Bartow
|121
|1
|Carroll
|81
|0
|Cherokee
|61
|1
|Clayton
|61
|1
|Henry
|58
|2
|Lee
|44
|6
|Clarke
|41
|5
|Douglas
|39
|1
|Hall
|34
|0
|Forsyth
|33
|1
|Fayette
|32
|3
|Coweta
|28
|2
|Floyd
|28
|2
|Paulding
|24
|0
|Lowndes
|20
|1
|Tift
|19
|0
|Newton
|18
|0
|Rockdale
|18
|1
|Chatham
|16
|0
|Early
|16
|1
|Houston
|16
|1
|Sumter
|16
|1
|Bibb
|15
|0
|Gordon
|15
|1
|Mitchell
|15
|0
|Richmond
|13
|0
|Columbia
|12
|0
|Laurens
|12
|0
|Muscogee
|12
|0
|Polk
|12
|0
|Spalding
|12
|0
|Terrell
|12
|2
|Oconee
|11
|0
|Troup
|11
|1
|Worth
|11
|1
|Coffee
|10
|0
|Glynn
|10
|0
|Barrow
|7
|2
|Bryan
|7
|0
|Peach
|7
|1
|Thomas
|7
|0
|Whitfield
|7
|1
|Colquitt
|6
|0
|Crisp
|6
|0
|Meriwether
|6
|0
|Pickens
|6
|1
|Butts
|5
|0
|Calhoun
|5
|0
|Dawson
|5
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Seminole
|5
|0
|Upson
|5
|0
|Ware
|5
|0
|Burke
|4
|0
|Effingham
|4
|0
|Harris
|4
|0
|Lamar
|4
|0
|Liberty
|4
|0
|Lumpkin
|4
|0
|Miller
|4
|0
|Walton
|4
|0
|Baldwin
|3
|1
|Camden
|3
|0
|Catoosa
|3
|0
|Fannin
|3
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|Greene
|3
|0
|Haralson
|3
|0
|Irwin
|3
|0
|Lincoln
|3
|0
|Madison
|3
|0
|Monroe
|3
|0
|Murray
|3
|0
|Pulaski
|3
|0
|Randolph
|3
|0
|Stephens
|3
|0
|Turner
|3
|0
|Ben Hill
|2
|0
|Hart
|2
|0
|Jackson
|2
|0
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jones
|2
|0
|Pierce
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Toombs
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Washington
|2
|0
|Bacon
|1
|0
|Baker
|1
|1
|Banks
|1
|0
|Berrien
|1
|0
|Brooks
|1
|0
|Bulloch
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Chattahoochee
|1
|0
|Chattooga
|1
|0
|Clinch
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dodge
|1
|0
|Dooly
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Heard
|1
|1
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Macon
|1
|0
|Mcduffie
|1
|0
|Mcintosh
|1
|0
|Morgan
|1
|0
|Schley
|1
|0
|Taylor
|1
|0
|Warren
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|White
|1
|0
|Wilkes
|1
|0
|Unknown
|164
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 707 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 87 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.