UPDATE (Monday, March 30 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 12 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/30/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 2,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 2,809 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 463 14
Dekalb 281 3
Dougherty 267 17
Cobb 245 9
Gwinnett 158 1
Bartow 121 1
Carroll 81 0
Cherokee 61 1
Clayton 61 1
Henry 58 2
Lee 44 6
Clarke 41 5
Douglas 39 1
Hall 34 0
Forsyth 33 1
Fayette 32 3
Coweta 28 2
Floyd 28 2
Paulding 24 0
Lowndes 20 1
Tift 19 0
Newton 18 0
Rockdale 18 1
Chatham 16 0
Early 16 1
Houston 16 1
Sumter 16 1
Bibb 15 0
Gordon 15 1
Mitchell 15 0
Richmond 13 0
Columbia 12 0
Laurens 12 0
Muscogee 12 0
Polk 12 0
Spalding 12 0
Terrell 12 2
Oconee 11 0
Troup 11 1
Worth 11 1
Coffee 10 0
Glynn 10 0
Barrow 7 2
Bryan 7 0
Peach 7 1
Thomas 7 0
Whitfield 7 1
Colquitt 6 0
Crisp 6 0
Meriwether 6 0
Pickens 6 1
Butts 5 0
Calhoun 5 0
Dawson 5 0
Decatur 5 0
Seminole 5 0
Upson 5 0
Ware 5 0
Burke 4 0
Effingham 4 0
Harris 4 0
Lamar 4 0
Liberty 4 0
Lumpkin 4 0
Miller 4 0
Walton 4 0
Baldwin 3 1
Camden 3 0
Catoosa 3 0
Fannin 3 0
Franklin 3 0
Greene 3 0
Haralson 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Lincoln 3 0
Madison 3 0
Monroe 3 0
Murray 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Randolph 3 0
Stephens 3 0
Turner 3 0
Ben Hill 2 0
Hart 2 0
Jackson 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jones 2 0
Pierce 2 0
Pike 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Toombs 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Washington 2 0
Bacon 1 0
Baker 1 1
Banks 1 0
Berrien 1 0
Brooks 1 0
Bulloch 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Chattooga 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dodge 1 0
Dooly 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jenkins 1 0
Long 1 0
Macon 1 0
Mcduffie 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Morgan 1 0
Schley 1 0
Taylor 1 0
Warren 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
White 1 0
Wilkes 1 0
Unknown 164 0
*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   707 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   87 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

