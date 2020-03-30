UPDATE (Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/30/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 3,028 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 3,028 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 503 15 Dekalb 294 3 Dougherty 278 18 Cobb 250 11 Gwinnett 178 2 Bartow 125 1 Carroll 97 1 Cherokee 69 1 Henry 68 2 Clayton 62 2 Clarke 47 5 Lee 44 6 Douglas 43 1 Fayette 42 3 Coweta 37 2 Forsyth 35 1 Hall 34 0 Floyd 31 2 Rockdale 29 2 Houston 26 2 Paulding 26 0 Newton 22 0 Lowndes 21 1 Early 20 1 Terrell 20 2 Chatham 19 2 Tift 19 0 Glynn 17 0 Richmond 17 0 Sumter 17 2 Bibb 16 0 Mitchell 16 0 Gordon 15 1 Troup 15 1 Columbia 14 0 Muscogee 14 0 Polk 14 0 Spalding 14 0 Laurens 13 0 Oconee 12 0 Worth 12 1 Coffee 10 0 Barrow 9 2 Crisp 8 0 Whitfield 8 1 Bryan 7 0 Colquitt 7 0 Dawson 7 0 Peach 7 1 Seminole 7 0 Thomas 7 0 Butts 6 0 Calhoun 6 0 Decatur 6 0 Meriwether 6 0 Pickens 6 1 Miller 5 0 Upson 5 0 Walton 5 0 Ware 5 0 Burke 4 0 Camden 4 0 Effingham 4 0 Franklin 4 0 Haralson 4 0 Harris 4 0 Liberty 4 0 Lincoln 4 0 Lumpkin 4 0 Murray 4 0 Baldwin 3 1 Ben Hill 3 0 Catoosa 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Dooly 3 0 Fannin 3 0 Greene 3 0 Irwin 3 0 Lamar 3 0 Madison 3 1 Monroe 3 0 Pulaski 3 0 Randolph 3 0 Stephens 3 0 Turner 3 0 Dodge 2 0 Hart 2 0 Jackson 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jones 2 0 Mcduffie 2 0 Pierce 2 0 Pike 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Toombs 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Warren 2 0 Washington 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Bacon 1 0 Baker 1 1 Banks 1 0 Berrien 1 0 Bleckley 1 0 Brooks 1 0 Bulloch 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Chattahoochee 1 0 Clay 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Heard 1 1 Jefferson 1 0 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Long 1 0 Macon 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Morgan 1 0 Schley 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 White 1 0 Unknown 114 0

- Advertisement -

*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



771 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



100 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

