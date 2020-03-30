UPDATE (Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/30/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 3,028 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 3,028 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 503 15
Dekalb 294 3
Dougherty 278 18
Cobb 250 11
Gwinnett 178 2
Bartow 125 1
Carroll 97 1
Cherokee 69 1
Henry 68 2
Clayton 62 2
Clarke 47 5
Lee 44 6
Douglas 43 1
Fayette 42 3
Coweta 37 2
Forsyth 35 1
Hall 34 0
Floyd 31 2
Rockdale 29 2
Houston 26 2
Paulding 26 0
Newton 22 0
Lowndes 21 1
Early 20 1
Terrell 20 2
Chatham 19 2
Tift 19 0
Glynn 17 0
Richmond 17 0
Sumter 17 2
Bibb 16 0
Mitchell 16 0
Gordon 15 1
Troup 15 1
Columbia 14 0
Muscogee 14 0
Polk 14 0
Spalding 14 0
Laurens 13 0
Oconee 12 0
Worth 12 1
Coffee 10 0
Barrow 9 2
Crisp 8 0
Whitfield 8 1
Bryan 7 0
Colquitt 7 0
Dawson 7 0
Peach 7 1
Seminole 7 0
Thomas 7 0
Butts 6 0
Calhoun 6 0
Decatur 6 0
Meriwether 6 0
Pickens 6 1
Miller 5 0
Upson 5 0
Walton 5 0
Ware 5 0
Burke 4 0
Camden 4 0
Effingham 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Haralson 4 0
Harris 4 0
Liberty 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Lumpkin 4 0
Murray 4 0
Baldwin 3 1
Ben Hill 3 0
Catoosa 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dooly 3 0
Fannin 3 0
Greene 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Madison 3 1
Monroe 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Randolph 3 0
Stephens 3 0
Turner 3 0
Dodge 2 0
Hart 2 0
Jackson 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jones 2 0
Mcduffie 2 0
Pierce 2 0
Pike 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Toombs 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Warren 2 0
Washington 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Bacon 1 0
Baker 1 1
Banks 1 0
Berrien 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Brooks 1 0
Bulloch 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Clay 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jefferson 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Macon 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Morgan 1 0
Schley 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
White 1 0
Unknown 114 0
*Based on patient’s county of residence

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   771 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   100 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

