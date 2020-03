MONROE COUNTY,Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Drivers who pass through Monroe County on Interstate 75 North will have to find another way to get to work.

According to Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, all lanes on I-75 North at mile marker 193 are blocked because an 18 wheeler overturned.

Lewis says a car was involved in the crash and the driver suffered minor injuries.

Crews are working to clear the scene.