DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wilcox County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus.

According to the South Central Health District, the person is isolated at home and anyone who’s been in contact with them has been told to quarantine at home for 14 days.

The South Central Health District has confirmed 22 cases of COVID-19 throughout its ten county health district. Laurens County has 13, Pulaski County has 3, Dodge County has 2, Wheeler County has 1, Bleckley County has 1, Johnson County has 1, and now Wilcox County has 1.

To slow the spread of the virus, the South Central Health District is advising all Georgians to follow these guidelines:

• Follow all local city and county emergency orders currently in effect.

• Practice social distancing by putting at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.

• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.