MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than a dozen Baldwin County employees are self-quarantining in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Baldwin County chairman Henry Craig says employees over 60 are self-quarantining while others are working from home.

Craig says some of those self-quarantining may return to work as early as Wednesday. He says the county is taking preventative measures to protect the well being of everyone.

“In many of the offices, we established Plexiglas screens to screen people, the public, from our employees,” Craig said.

Craig says courthouse operations will proceed, but by appointment only.