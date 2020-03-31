Dublin Police searching for murder suspect

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chapman says officers are searching for murder suspect Nicholas Collins.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Officers with the Dublin Police Department are searching for the man accused of killing his former girlfriend’s father.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chapman says officers are searching for murder suspect Nicholas Collins. He is described as 5’5″, 159 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

- Advertisement -

Chapman says Collins got into a physical fight with his former girlfriend around 11:30 Friday night at an apartment on North Franklin Street.

According to Chapman, the woman’s father tried to break up the fight, and that’s when police believe Collins shot her father Larvonerick Wright.

Wright later died at Fairview Park Hospital.

Chapman says there are murder and aggravated assault warrants for Collins’ arrest. If you see him use caution and call 911 immediately.