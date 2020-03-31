2 Frito-Lay employees test positive for COVID-19 in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Frito-Lay officials confirmed that two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. This is according to an email that was sent to the 41NBC newsroom.

In the email, Frito-Lay officials state:

“We can confirm two PepsiCo employees at our Frito-Lay Perry, Ga., manufacturing site have tested positive for COVID-19. Consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health authorities, the employees are quarantined and receiving medical care.”

The food manufacturer says that they have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify individuals who worked closely with the employees. Frito-Lay says they asked them to self-quarantine at home for a period of 14 days.

Frito-Lay officials say the employees did not come in contact with the product and there is no food safety risk. Therefore, the facility remains open and they have conducted a deep cleaning of the contacted areas and equipment based on CDC guidelines and using EPA-approved registered products for COVID-19.