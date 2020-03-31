Georgia Board of Pardons, Paroles reviewing cases for early release

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles is reviewing “specific cases” for clemency release.

The decision was made “in order to provide the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) additional flexibility to manage the inmate population in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release sent Tuesday by the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

“The Board will be exercising its constitutional authority to affect releases with a goal of providing the Department of Corrections more flexibility in handling the impact of the COVID-19 virus within Georgia’s correctional system,” Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard said.

The release says the board will consider clemency release for those currently serving for a non-violent offense who are within 180 days of completing their prison sentence and that the “majority of these individuals will be released to community supervision.”

“The State Board of Pardons and Paroles understands the concerns and fully supports our state’s efforts to combat COVID-19, including safety protocols implemented by the Department of Corrections,” Barnard continued.

“The Parole Board is operating normally and will continue to use its constitutional authority to make clemency release decisions in the interest of public safety.”