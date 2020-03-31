Georgia State’s Jada Lewis to take her talents to Mercer University

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mercer women’s basketball squad is adding a bonafide baller to its roster next season.

Jada Lewis, a former Georgia State University guard, announced on Instagram over the weekend that she’s transferring from Georgia State to Mercer to hoop for the Lady Bears in her last year of eligibility.

- Advertisement -

Lewis was named second-team All-Sun Belt in 2019. She was also the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2017.

Not only will she be another scoring threat, but she’ll bring veteran leadership to the squad.

Mercer had just one upperclassman on its roster this past season.

Here’s Lewis on why she chose to transfer to Mercer University.

JADA LEWIS

“I feel like it was just time to leave Georgia State. I love the university and the administration, but it was just time for me to go. I spoke with my family about the decision and I think it’ll be the right decision in the end.”

Lewis can definitely score the rock, but she’s also a great teammate. Here’s what she plans on bringing to the team.

“So, what I expect to bring to the squad is leadership and a hard work ethic. I think that embodies who I am. I’m a winner, so hopefully, I can help the team and win another championship.”