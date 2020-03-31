Deputies: Businesses complying with state of emergency ordinance

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, businesses seem to be complying with the local state of emergency ordinance.

Captain Brad Wolfe says there’s only been one incident wherein a business didn’t comply with the declaration.

Wolfe says deputies are giving a one-time warning and making sure business owners understand the ordinance. Authorities will ask for compliance before enforcing a fine or harsher penalties.

“The sooner we get everyone to comply and stay home — and social distancing continues — the sooner the virus will die down,” he said.

Wolfe says the same protocol goes for house parties — which they normally receive calls about on the weekends. Deputies plan to make sure homeowners understand the ordinance and ask for compliance, too.