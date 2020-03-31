Local sponsor aids Macon restaurant amid COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In response to the COVID-19 crisis, a Macon restaurant and a nonprofit organization have joined forces to make it through these trying times.

Satterfield’s Barbecue delivered nearly 100 meals to Loaves and Fishes. The meals were paid for by a sponsor and donated to the non-profit.

Organizers, including Commissioner Larry Schlesinger, says the vision is to assist local restaurants with funding to sustain their businesses and to feed those in need.

They say its a “win-win” for all involved, and they hope more sponsors would be willing to help.

“It gives you a good feeling, especially in the times that we’re in. It’s a crisis right now — everyone’s feeling this,” said Ben Hampton, owner of Satterfield’s Barbecue. “It’s not just a certain group of people or a certain region of the country. It’s all of us in this together. So it feels good for us to know that we’re making good food, and it’s going in people’s bellies.”

If you would like to sponsor and help out a local restaurant contact Commissioner Schlesinger at 478.719.1257.