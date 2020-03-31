Navicent Health supports caregivers by supporting local businesses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In an effort to aid healthcare professionals in the fight against coronavirus, Navicent Health Foundation launched a Feed the Fight initiative.

The initiative aims to purchase meals from locally-owned restaurants to feed caregivers responding to COVID-19.

“This is a difficult time for our community, and people want to know how to help,” said Ellen Terrell, the president of Navicent Health Foundation. “Feed the Fight not only supports our caregivers but also provides our local restaurants immediate financial help that we hope will have a lasting impact until they can reopen their doors.”

Feed the Fight will partner with locally-owned restaurants, including:

Cast Iron Catering

Circa

Fincher’s BBQ

Fountain of Juice

Grow

Jag

Kinjo Kitchen

Oliver’s Corner Bistro

Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen

Z Bean

Navicent Health Foundation expects the local restaurants to grow as funds are raised.

“At Navicent Health, we are not only committed to the health and wellness of the residents in the communities we serve, but we also play an integral role in guarding and enhancing our region’s economic health. We are pleased to play a role in sustaining locally owned businesses during this crisis,” said Dr. Ninfa M. Saunders, FACHE, President and CEO of Navicent Health.

Those who wish to support Feed the Fight can donate to the Navicent Health Foundation.

All funds will be used to purchase meals from locally-owned restaurants.

