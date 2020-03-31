Georgia Department of Revenue extends vehicle registration deadline

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There has been an extension for Georgia motorists to register their vehicles if the registration expired this month.

The Georgia Department of Revenue will extend those motor vehicle registrations expiring on or after March 16, 2020, until May 15, 2020.

However, drivers must still meet insurance requirements and comply with all other state rules and regulations regarding the vehicle.

Due to the government-mandated closure of lobbies, motorists can make payments and access services online, by phone, or by mail.

Residents can also use the department’s drive-thru for a number of services.

Ways to make payments and access services