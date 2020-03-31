Georgia Department of Revenue extends vehicle registration deadline

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There has been an extension for Georgia motorists to register their vehicles if the registration expired this month.
The Georgia Department of Revenue will extend those motor vehicle registrations expiring on or after March 16, 2020, until May 15, 2020.
However, drivers must still meet insurance requirements and comply with all other state rules and regulations regarding the vehicle.
Due to the government-mandated closure of lobbies, motorists can make payments and access services online, by phone, or by mail.
Residents can also use the department’s drive-thru for a number of services.
Ways to make payments and access services
- Use one of the four drive-thru lanes for property tax payments, solid waste payments, and tag renewals. (Driver’s license required.) The tax commissioner encourages customers to have hand sanitizer in their car for use after handling anything that someone else has handled.
- A night deposit box is located in the first lane of our drive-thru for customers who need to drop off payments after hours. Envelopes are available in the drawers above the dropbox.
- Make online payments at www.maconbibbtax.us.
- Use one of two tag renewal kiosks, but please maintain a six-foot distance from other people. One kiosk is located at Kroger on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard, and the other is located at Kroger on Hartley Bridge Road.
- Send payments through the mail.
- Make payments over the phone by calling 478-621-6500.