Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 23-29

Restaurant Report Card: March 23-29



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 23 and Sunday, March 29. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Bibb County:

Louvenia’s Seafood Kitchen

5033 BROOKHAVEN RD STE 600 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-27-2020

Your Pie

1625 BASS RD STE 360 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-27-2020

Houston County:

The Lodge (Food Service)

200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2020

Summer’s Landing of Warner Robins (Food Service)

600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2020

The Phoenix at Lake Joy (Food Service)

100 LAKE CROSSING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2020

Jasper County:

Jasper Memorial Hospital (Food Service)

898 COLLEGE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2020

Jones County:

Sawmill Restaurant

HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2020

Monroe County:

Nita Catering

5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2020

Ebbyz Bar & Grill

1182 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2020

Shoney’s

323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2020

Big Chic

103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2020

Comfort Inn (Food Service)

333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2020