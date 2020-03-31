Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 23-29

Restaurant Report Card: March 23-29
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 23 and Sunday, March 29. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Bibb County:
Louvenia’s Seafood Kitchen
5033 BROOKHAVEN RD STE 600 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-27-2020
Your Pie
1625 BASS RD STE 360 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-27-2020
Houston County:
The Lodge (Food Service)
200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2020
Summer’s Landing of Warner Robins (Food Service)
600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2020
The Phoenix at Lake Joy (Food Service)
100 LAKE CROSSING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2020
Jasper County:
Jasper Memorial Hospital (Food Service)
898 COLLEGE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2020
Jones County:
Sawmill Restaurant
HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2020
Monroe County:
Nita Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2020
Ebbyz Bar & Grill
1182 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2020
Shoney’s
323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2020
Big Chic
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2020
Comfort Inn (Food Service)
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2020