Strong to potentially severe storms on tap for Tuesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A storm system moving across the southeast this morning will bring the chance for a few strong storms to Middle Georgia today.

TODAY.

Under a mostly cloudy sky temperatures will top out in the low to middle 70’s. Scattered showers and storms will move in around lunchtime and will continue into the late afternoon. The main storm threats are damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and the potential for a brief, isolated spin-up tornado.

TOMORROW.

We clear out nicely for Wednesday! Temperatures will top out near 70° across the region under a sunny sky. Tomorrow night we will see overnight lows fall into the low to middle 40’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Our stretch of dry weather will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly be making their way back towards the upper 70’s and low 80’s by the end of the week. An isolated shower or two is possible on Sunday with just a few more showers forecast by early next week.

