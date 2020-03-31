UPDATE: Bibb deputies looking for triple homicide suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says three people were found dead Tuesday night inside a Moreland Avenue home.

Jones, who called just before 10 o’clock to report the deaths, called it a “triple homicide.”

- Advertisement -

Jones says family on the scene identified the victims as 69-year-old James Samuels; his wife, 67-year-old Janet Samuels; and their daughter, 47-year-old Lachesta Childs.

Bibb County deputies say they were told 29-year-old Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. and his child’s mother, 30-year-old Jamila Augustine French, got into an argument just before 9:30 and that Crockett shot and killed French’s mother, stepfather and sister.

Deputies say Crockett fled the scene with his 2-year-old son, King Cane Crockett. He is believed to be driving a black, 2007 Pontiac G5 with a “drive-out” tag.

Caesar is 6’1″ and was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt and black shorts with red and white stripes on the side. King, his 2-year-old son, was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jogging pants with a white stripe on the side and a black and white hoodie featuring a blue superman logo on the front. Photos of Caesar, King and a vehicle similar to Caesar’s are attached.

Caesar Crockett is wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping. Deputies say he has family in Florida and California.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you can help investigators.